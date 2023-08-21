The Cyber ​​Security Council of the UAE government called on all public and private educational institutions in the country, as well as individuals, to take caution and beware of any cyber attacks targeting educational digital infrastructure and assets, with the approaching start of the new academic year, which requires the completion of many transactions digitally.

The council stressed that hackers are taking advantage of this period with the imminent return to schools to target individuals and educational institutions by means of fraud, deception, threat, extortion and other cyber intrusions, calling on government and private educational institutions to activate the national plan for cyber threats and cooperate and coordinate with the concerned authorities to share data proactively and address malicious attacks.

The Cyber ​​Security Council stressed the importance of addressing various types of cyber attacks by vital sectors, especially the education sector, in addition to activating protection systems and cyber security policies and raising the awareness of the authorities of any suspicious electronic activities that may harm their environments.

It is worth noting that the UAE is adopting the best standards and practices of safe digital transformation and protecting the national digital infrastructure, which is the basis of digital transformation through a highly developed cybersecurity system capable of fortifying the country’s digital space.