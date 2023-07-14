The Cyber ​​Security Council of the UAE government called on mobile phone users to be careful and avoid falling victim to phishing attacks and malicious fraud.

In a security awareness message, the Council called on users of mobile devices to pay attention and not open any unknown links, such as unencrypted websites and suspicious links, as they exploit loopholes to trap victims.

The Council also called on users to constantly update their mobile device software, to prevent detection of device vulnerabilities, indicating ways to hack mobile devices, the most prominent of which are suspicious links, exploiting vulnerabilities and unencrypted public programs, and direct linking by luring unsuspecting users to send their confidential data.

The Council indicated that phishers seek to target mobile devices with malicious software, taking advantage of public software, direct connection with an internal untrusted person, the public network, external clouds, public browsing, downloading insecure files, downloading programs of unknown origin, sharing the device and accounts with other people, and accessing a public network. or foreign countries.

The Council warned mobile phone users of the importance of disabling the withdrawal feature to avoid sharing data and not accessing unsafe sites, as it increases the risk of being hacked.

The Cyber ​​Security Council stated that the goals of the hackers are to obtain information available on the phone from personal accounts such as software accounts, e-mail and social networking, access to the phone memory, control the device, and take the powers of the phone, programs and any device linked to the main device that can be exploited by hacking a wall. Protecting the device’s operating program and operating it remotely to access call records, with the ability to record calls made via this phone, in addition to determining live locations via GPS, and determining the person’s location and movements.

The Cyber ​​Security Council stressed the importance of the commitment of individuals using mobile phones to the standards of using phones, especially business phones, and continuous auditing and follow-up. Not to use direct delivery in public places, to browse and download files from unsafe sites, not to enter suspicious links that could cause hacking of public programs, not to download programs of unknown origin, and to use public programs in work-related communication. He also called on mobile phone users to The need to be alert in the event of any change in the device, such as high temperature.

