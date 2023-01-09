DThe Federal Financial Supervisory Authority Bafin is currently warning consumers about malware called “Godfather”. This malware attacks 400 banking and crypto applications, recording user input. BaFin announced this on Monday. German operators are also affected. The malware ensures that consumers are shown websites that are fakes of regular banking and crypto applications. “If consumers log in via these websites, their access data will be transmitted to the cyber criminals,” explains the supervisory authority.

“Godfather” is also said to use fake push notifications to get codes for the two-factor authentication process. How exactly the end devices become infected with the virus remains unclear to the supervisors. The financial supervisory authority also did not provide any information on the extent to which damage was caused to German banks or customers or which apps are specifically affected. At the end of last year, industry services reported that the malware for Android devices had already been found in 16 countries.