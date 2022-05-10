They are the experts who organize the defenses of cyber scams

Hardware and software in an archive photo.

Genoa – “According to the Digital Economy and Society Index, 55% of European companies has difficulty in recruiting ICT specialists and at least 200,000 professionals are missing “.

It was to detect it the CEO by Leonardo, Alessandro Profumo, at Cybertech Europe organized by Leonardo today in La Nuvola, Rome.

“For this reason – recalled the CEO – Leonardo launched in Genoa the Cyber ​​Security Academy, an aggregation center for the national cyber-training ecosystem. It brings together public institutions and universities to train ICT security operators, in Italy and in Europe