The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council confirmed the success of the national cyber systems in confronting miserable cyber attacks carried out by cyber terrorist organizations that targeted a number of vital and strategic sectors in the country.

The Cyber ​​Security Council explained that cyber emergency systems were activated in the country in cooperation with all concerned parties, which were able to professionally, efficiently and proactively respond to these failed terrorist cyber attacks and deter anyone who dared to harm the nation’s security and capabilities. The Cyber ​​Security Council added that the identity of these terrorist organizations and the launch location of their cyber attacks were identified, which were dealt with in accordance with protection systems and cyber security policies.

The Cybersecurity Council confirmed that all national task forces will continue to work to fortify the country’s digital space in accordance with the best international practices and standards in this regard, as the UAE has a highly advanced digital infrastructure capable of dealing with cyber attacks with great flexibility and confronting them in record time.

The Cybersecurity Council called on all governmental and private institutions and individuals to exercise caution and caution to avoid being affected by potential cyberattacks. The Cyber ​​Security Council stressed the need for institutions and individuals to pay attention to the tools of hacking and electronic fraud that have taken different forms so that they do not fall victim to cyber attacks that may harm them and make them fall victim to such hacks.

The Council warned of the importance of preserving personal data and not disclosing it through fake links or anonymous messages except through official methods only, and being careful in dealing with messages received via e-mail and not opening links until after completely verifying their authenticity.

The Cyber ​​Security Council stressed the importance of confronting various types of cyber attacks by vital sectors, in addition to activating protection systems and cyber security policies and alerting entities to any suspicious electronic activities that may harm their electronic systems and environments.