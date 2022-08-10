Cyber ​​Security | An expert with peace of mind about the denial of service attacks of the last few days: “Finnish organizations have been well prepared”

The CEO of the Cyber ​​Security Center thinks that there will be even more attacks.

“No it would be surprising in any way if more of these were to be seen, when there have been a few cases in a short period of time”, comments the CEO of the Cybersecurity Center of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) Sauli Pahlman referring to the denial of service attacks of the past few days.

To the Parliament’s external websites was attacked on Tuesday and to the State Council’s publication archive on Wednesday. Pahlman thinks that the attacks may also be aimed at new targets in the near future.

Pahlman estimates that the state administration is relatively well prepared for various threats. Therefore, the denial-of-service attacks during the first week do not worry him more than usual.

“Basically, Finnish organizations have been well prepared for these even before this.”

In addition, the effects of the attacks seem to have been very short-lived, says Pahlman.

“If the end result is that the public website crashes for a short time, no terrible damage has been done.”

“That in itself is a pretty good preparedness level for most purposes. After all, the website is usually such that the user comes to try it a little later and gets the content then.”

This more serious cyber-attacks can for example be those where confidential information is stolen.

“Of course, there are also attacks that affect people’s everyday processes. Last year There was a case in Swedenwhere the grocery chain had to close its doors when they couldn’t collect the payment.”

The world has seen many different attacks on critical infrastructures, which have a more visible impact on people’s daily lives or the operations of organizations than denial-of-service attacks, says Pahlman.

“A denial-of-service attack is a bit like causing a queue behind the door, but inside the organization everything works as before. If the parliament is hit by a denial-of-service attack on the website, the parliament will be able to function quite normally despite that.”

Pahlman has no information whether various entities, such as the state administration, have taken special precautionary measures due to the attacks of the last few days. According to Pahlman, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency does not launch any special round of inquiries about preparedness levels aimed at organizations.

“We too have informed about service blocking attacks last spring, when there were attacks targeting other state administration targets. In that sense, there has been quite a bit of preparation time here.”

According to Traficom, more than 10,000 denial-of-service attacks are carried out against websites and services of various organizations in Finland every year.