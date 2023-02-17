Ministry of Internal Affairs: cyber fraudsters stole a record half a billion rubles from a Russian

Cyber ​​scammers stole a record amount of half a billion rubles from a Russian in 2022. This was stated by the head of the department for organizing the fight against the illegal use of information and communication technologies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Philip Nemov, reports “Prime”.

According to him, people get into the most difficult situations because of criminals who can extort money from the victim for weeks. As a result, victims of fraudsters cannot return the money, since banks are not responsible and do not reimburse the stolen funds, the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

On February 13, it was reported that telephone scammers persuaded a 75-year-old pensioner to undergo a psychiatric examination, sell a two-room apartment and transfer all the money to them. For a month they called the woman under the guise of an investigator and a security officer of the Central Bank, convincing that unknown people were trying to steal money from her account.