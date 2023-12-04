The European Commission has proposed new cybersecurity regulations for connected devices sold in the EU, taking an important step towards greater digital security. The European Council recently reached an initial agreement with the European Parliament on the Cyber ​​Resilience Act, with the aim of strengthening the security credentials of devices in the region. This potential new regulation would cover the vast majority of devices connected directly or indirectly to other devices or networks, except those that fall under other safety regulations, such as automobiles or products used in the medical sector.

The European Council has expressed its desire to “fill the gaps” and “make existing legislation on cybersecurity more coherent”. The goal is to ensure that IoT products and other devices are secure throughout the entire supply chain and throughout their lifecycle. Among the proposals, there are rules for manufacturers relating to risk assessment and declaration of conformity, regulations for importers and distributors, and methods for consumers to evaluate the safety level of products. In its statement on the progress of the proposal, the European Commission indicated that it is now subject to the formal approval process by the European Council and the European Parliament. Once it comes into force, manufacturers, importers and distributors will have 36 months to comply.