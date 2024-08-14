Have you ever imagined being able to observe every corner of Italy without leaving home? Cyber ​​Italy is the project that transforms this fantasy into reality, creating a digital replica of our territory using satellite data.

A revolutionary project: Cyber ​​Italy

Cyber ​​Italy was born within the Italian constellation for Earth observation, Iride, approved in the context of the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan). This ambitious project aims to create a detailed virtual copy of the Italian territory. But why is it so important?

Imagine being able to monitor hydrogeological risk, air quality, and urban greenery in real time. Thanks to extremely precise maps obtained from space, it is possible to analyze every single tree in Rome, delimit green areas, and verify their state of health. This tool, recently made available to citizens of the capital, promises to revolutionize urban management.

The impact of satellite data

The satellite data used in Cyber ​​Italy are processed by supercomputers, such as Leonardo’s Davinci-1. By integrating this data with sensors on the ground and using intelligence Artificialit is possible to predict future scenarios in the event of extreme events. This simulation capability is essential to prepare for and respond effectively to environmental emergencies.

For example, think about how it could be useful during a flood: authorities could simulate the event and plan targeted interventions to minimize the damage. It’s like having a digital crystal ball that helps us protect the environment and people.

Collaborations of Excellence

Cyber ​​Italy it is not just a technological project, but a collaboration between excellences. The consortium of companies involved includes e-Geos (Telespazio 80%, Italian Space Agency 20%) together with Cgi, Meeo and Serco Italia. Paolo Minciacchi, administrator delegate of e-Geos, has underlined how this initiative represents the cutting edge of digital innovation applied to Earth observation and sustainability.

Have you ever thought as much as it could change our life daily thanks to technologies like these? The possibility of preventing disasters, improving the management of natural resources and making cities greener and livable it’s really within reach. Cyber ​​Italy It is a concrete example of how innovation can transform our world.

Don’t remain a passive spectator. Get informedparticipate in the initiatives local and support projects that promote the sustainability and the responsible use of technologies. Only in this way can we build a better future for ourselves and for the generations that they will come.

Cyber ​​Italy represents an important step towards a more management intelligent and sustainable of our territory. Are you ready to find out more about this exciting project?