Innovate through a State that becomes an innovator. This is the leitmotif of the proposal by the Director General of the National Cybersecurity Agency Bruno Frattasi relaunched today during the event 'Cybersecurity: opportunities and challenges for Italian start-ups and SMEs'.

The event, organized by the National Cybersecurity Agency, also featured the presentation of the 'Cyber ​​Innovation Network', strategic program created to support, promote and finance technological development and innovation in the cybersecurity field.

The proceedings were opened by the speech of the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council and Authority delegated to the Security of the Republic Alfredo Mantovano. The other speakers present on stage, the ministers of University and research Anna Maria Bernini and of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso.

“Make our nation a protagonist of the global process of technological transformation. It is an objective that cannot be achieved by decree but by creating synergy with the protagonists of innovation“, said Mantovano. “

We are great users of advanced technology at an industrial level



– he continued –



also based on Artificial Intelligence, but we do not develop it to the same extent. This is a problem because it risks placing us in a condition of dependence compared to countries that are instead focusing with determination on growing their capacity to develop artificial intelligence.

“.

Prefect Frattasi highlighted how, for the technological and digital development of the country, is essential “enhance young entrepreneurial realities that want to compete in the challenge of innovation, start-ups and SMEs whose capabilities must be supported and encouraged



. This is the task of the State if it wants to grow these skills“.

The Agency, through a public notice procedure, has established a 'network of operators' to design and implement joint programs to support and accelerate innovation and applied research in technological areas of interest. “5 realities were selected in 5 different parts of the territory“, declared the prefect, “located in the Centre, North and South. This is also a sign of the national importance of this initiative which marries Made in Italy with the promotion of the technological development of the country“.

“Mid-2024 – he concluded – the Agency will promote a further funding call aimed at universities and research institutes that will be able to advance the discussion on development and technological transfer. This is the main road to give a greater future to technological innovation, directing it towards the objective of strategic autonomy in the national and European context“.

