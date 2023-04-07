“Cyber ​​Front Z” urged the Russian Foreign Ministry to achieve recognition of Ponomarev as a terrorist through the UN Security Council

Movement “Cyber ​​Front Z” urged The Russian Foreign Ministry to achieve through the UN Security Council the recognition of ex-deputy of the State Duma Ilya Ponomarev (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent) and the “National Republican Army” (NRA) as terrorists to put them on the international wanted list.

The organization sent a letter to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in which he recalled that the NRA claimed responsibility for the explosion in a cafe and the death of military commander Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin), and is also suspected of killing journalist and public figure Darya Dugina.

The appeal states that the “National Republican Army” is associated with Ponomarev, who called for protests and terrorist attacks in Russia. It is also noted that the politician is the curator of the Legion “Freedom of Russia” (terrorist organization banned in Russia) and the “Russian Volunteer Corps”, which took responsibility for the terrorist attack in the Bryansk region on March 2.

Earlier it became known that investigators opened criminal cases against 20 members of the Legion “Freedom of Russia” banned in Russia on terrorism and other articles of the Criminal Code.