The Director of the Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation at Dubai Police, Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, revealed the development of a new method of fraud through fake job offers, which involves assigning the targeted victim simple tasks in exchange for amounts transferred to his account, until his trust is gained and his money is seized.

Al-Hajri told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the index of electronic fraud crimes is rising significantly, due to the entry of organized gangs into this criminal activity, which has led to its development in a frightening manner, and the matter reaches the point of complete control over the fraudsters, who work for these gangs, and forcing them to commit these crimes.

The Dubai Public Prosecution recently referred to the Misdemeanor Court four defendants involved in fraudulent operations using fake jobs, luring victims with part-time jobs online, before seizing their money.

In detail, Al-Hajri said, “The entry of organized crime gangs into the field of electronic fraud increases its danger, because it has become more organized, and what has been revealed recently is that these gangs completely control the fraudsters themselves, which costs countries, institutions and individuals huge losses.”

He added that the new and hybrid fraud methods include luring victims with deceptive opportunities for part-time work, which requires little effort, in exchange for small amounts, until the fraudster gives credibility to the offer, asking him to work for an hour for 30 dirhams at most, so the person agrees and gets paid for this simple work, until he ends up on two paths, the first is to lure him to invest with them, then seize his money, or exploit him to raise the rating of phone applications belonging to the same gang.

Al-Hajri explained that this fraudulent pattern is very similar to the pyramid marketing matrix that spread several years ago, as one victim attracts another, and the money is poured into the accounts of these gangs in a spiral manner that is difficult to track, as it is transferred from one account to another very quickly, and other people are used to withdraw it.

He stressed that the gangs develop their applications in what is known as the Dark Web, and use targeted individuals to upgrade these applications, noting that “these criminal methods are safer for fraudsters and organized gangs, because they are implemented remotely without the need for the masterminds or planners to move.”

He added that “the gang provides the application developer and alternative fake accounts that are used to raise the rating, and thus provides a suitable environment for the fraud system, such as a network that targets victims in an automated manner,” noting that “tracking these activities is not impossible for the security services, but it is difficult and complex.”

It is noteworthy that the Public Prosecution in Dubai recently referred four defendants to the Misdemeanor Court on charges of fraud and seizing a sum of 5,000 dirhams from a woman, using part-time work in a fictitious job.

According to the Public Prosecution, the defendants contacted the victim via WhatsApp and offered her the opportunity to work with them to raise the rating of one of the phone applications. After they confirmed her desire to profit, they offered her another opportunity through investing in money trading, and encouraged her to do so by allowing her to participate by depositing small amounts in bank accounts designated for this type of trading. She initially sent 30 dirhams and was surprised by a 100% profit, as 60 dirhams were deposited in her account. Her enthusiasm increased and she sent 100 dirhams, then she deposited 150 dirhams, then she sent 300 dirhams, to increase her profits in the same way, until she was completely reassured and decided to invest all her savings, and the gang seized them.

Regarding the connection between this criminal pattern and cyber-hacking, Al-Hajri said that it is necessary to deal with these offers with caution, as connecting to the Internet in general ends privacy, and the danger increases when responding to unknown parties in similar activities.

He added that hacking as an independent cybercrime is constantly evolving, but it is linked to other methods in light of its practice by organized crime gangs that target countries, vital facilities, institutions and companies and attempt to blackmail them after hacking into their systems and controlling them, pointing out that “the most dangerous method that has spread in recent years is the ransomware virus, which has inflicted huge losses on global companies and institutions.”

He stated that Dubai Police helped companies that were exposed to types of hacking, and their data was leaked, and their departments were directed to inform customers of what happened, then contain the damage and pursue those involved, noting that these crimes are usually carried out from abroad, and therefore advanced and strong protection systems must be provided to protect and fortify systems from any attempts at hacking.

He stressed that the country has a strong and resilient digital infrastructure, and advanced technologies are used to protect against hacking. It is necessary for various institutions, whether banking or commercial, to benefit from these technologies to protect their products such as bank cards and others, similar to the immunity enjoyed by the identity card.

Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri warned of the spread of a hybrid type of electronic fraud, which consists of two common methods: investment fraud and romance fraud. He said that this new pattern mainly targets victims who suffer from loneliness, isolation and emotional emptiness. The fraudster studies his victim carefully through what is known as social engineering, then lures him in a romantic way, and after a period of time moves to a stage known as “skinning”, which consists of enticing him to invest with him and draining him financially.

He added that these fraudsters dazzle their victims with a luxurious lifestyle, and shower them with gifts, until the victim begs him to invest her money with him, and later discovers that she has fallen into a psychologically and financially destructive trap.

• Banking and commercial institutions should take advantage of modern technologies to protect their products.