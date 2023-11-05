Other countries will soon be able to spy on and eavesdrop on Dutch citizens without any reason. This is due to a European law that was amended at the last minute, numerous experts warn. MEP Bart Groothuis endorses the concerns and says he will ‘do everything he can to reverse this’. “This really shouldn’t happen!”
#Cyber #experts #turmoil #dangerous #law #diving #abyss
Enem has questions about dictatorship, Palestine and Fluminense
Internet users said that topics were being discussed again because of the Lula government; read unofficial test answer sheets The...