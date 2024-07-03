Ratalica Games has released a new trailer for Cyber ​​Citizen Shockman Zerowhich will be available worldwide from July 5th. As previously mentioned, this is about a new version of the side-scrolling action game Originally released in 1997 on Stellaview by Masaya Games And Shinyuden.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Good vision!

Cyber ​​Citizen Shockman Zero – Trailer

Source: Ratalayika Games