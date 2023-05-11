Ratalaika Gamesin collaboration with Masaya Games And Shinyudenannounces the arrival of a console version for Cyber ​​Citizen Shockman. The title will be available starting from next May 19 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch digitally for the introductory price of €5.99.

It is an improved version of the classic platformer of the same name that was first released in Japan in 1989 and has never made it to the West until now. Among the innovations implemented we not only find one localization of texts and interface in Englishbut also useful features such as the ability to rewind time or speed up the game and multiple save slots.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for Cyber ​​Citizen Shockman wishing you a good vision as always!

Source: Ratalaika Games Street Gematsu