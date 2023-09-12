Ratalaika Gamestogether with Masaya Games And Shinyudenwill publish Cyber ​​Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch the next September 22ndalso in Europe at the price of €5.99.

Cyber ​​Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace will offer the Western public the game originally launched on PCEngine in Japan in 1991. The progenitor of the series has been available on the same platforms since last May. Below, the announcement trailer.

Cyber ​​Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace – Announcement Trailer

Source: Ratalaika Games Street Gematsu

