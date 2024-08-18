Because we live in this time two lives, a life in the lived reality, and a life in the imagined reality, so things and their shadows, or the idea and its likes, or the matter and its counterpart, began to appear. We find ourselves living a phenomenon in life, and living like it in virtual or electronic reality. From here, the case of digital bullying appeared, after many of us, young or old, went through cases of actual bullying in our lives. In ordinary life, the bully is present in front of you, and you know him, and he could be a colleague at school or work. As for digital bullying, the bully is invisible, colorful, or in a camouflaged form, so that you do not see him as much as you see his actions towards you. The cyberbully may be an individual or a group, until bullying became between countries and large companies, and no matter how many countries tried to enact legislation and laws that preserve people’s rights, the issue is bigger in light of the chaos of the open electronic skies, and the complexity and ramifications of matters. The subject of digital bullying may start as individual, then turn into a collective, and move to become national, then regional, and other. It is unlikely that other parties from other countries of the world will participate in it.

The phenomenon of the Algerian Olympic boxer, Iman Khalif, may be a good example of what digital bullying or “cyber harassment” is on social media, after it started in the boxing ring and ignited and became a national issue in which regional and international parties participated, and included filing lawsuits in the courts against celebrities such as Musk and his tweet, “Men do not belong in women’s sports,” and the writer Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series, who commented on a picture of Iman in the boxing ring during her fight with the Italian boxer, “She is a man trying to restrict a woman,” which prompted the boxer to appear at all events later in attractive women’s clothing, and with a striking feminine appearance in response to digital bullying.

Today, the methods of digital bullying vary and change according to many modern data, including electronic deception, and what “hackers” do to individuals’ accounts, and stealing them out of cyberbullying motives because they know the other party’s ignorance electronically, and out of impersonation and abuse of him and his accounts by what they publish about him personally or by what they publish of things that this person who was subjected to such bullying would not accept to appear through his account. These bullies also practice methods of theft, fraud, and causing psychological and material harm to the person, and when they do so, they do so out of bullying such as belittling, contempt, and joy in harming the other because he is a dissenter, and stealing from him is a gain and a spoil followed by a reward, just as some ideological people who belong to extremist groups do in providing money and support from various sources, or what we can call modern electronic looting or new digital piracy.

If verbal bullying in real life is the basis, through insults, mockery, slander or spreading rumors, then in digital bullying, the image plays a bigger and more dangerous role. Perhaps many have seen the distorted image of the artist Adel Emam, which has been tampered with in order to degrade the value of this artist and his history, or to exploit the situation for the benefit of the ideology “the fate of unrepentant artists, and the end of the path of art” or in order to win the frantic race to ring the bell, place the comment, and increase the number of followers by hastening the end of the famous, and sending invitations for early death or burying them alive. How many male and female artists have been killed by bullying tweeters, how many have they divorced, how many fatal accidents or false rumors have they created for them, and exhausted them in their lives!