The global cyber blackout this Friday (19) caused flight cancellations and delays at Brazil’s main airports. | Photo: Fernando Frazao/Agência Brasil

Microsoft reported this Saturday (20) that the cyber blackout registered since last Thursday (18) affected 8.5 million Microsoft devices around the world. The failure resulting from a faulty update of security software maintained by the company CrowdStrike, used in Microsoft systems, did not affect home users, but harmed the operation of companies, such as airlines, banks and hospitals.

According to a statement released by Microsoft, less than 1% of all Windows machines were affected. According to the company, CrowdStrike helped develop a solution for the problem and patch the flaw. The company also said it worked in partnership with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform to collaborate on the “most effective approaches.”

“While the percentage was small, the broad economic and social impacts reflect the use of CrowdStrike by companies running many critical services,” Microsoft said in the post. The incident also demonstrates the “interconnected nature of our broad ecosystem — global cloud providers, software platforms, security vendors and other software vendors, and customers.”

The global cyber outage began after cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike released an update to its Falcon software, which the company describes as a platform “that provides real-time attack indicators, hyper-accurate detection and automated protection” against potential cybersecurity threats. The program is aimed at large corporations and government clients, including major global banks, healthcare and energy companies.

A defect in a software update for Microsoft Windows operating systems is believed to be the cause of the outage, which did not impact other operating systems, such as Mac or Linux. According to CrowdStrike, the flaw was fixed on Friday (19), but the residual impact of the cybersecurity outages continues to affect some customers.