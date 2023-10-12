Since relatively recently, each new war that has been declared on our planet, no matter how distant or close it may be geographically, implies an additional concern that had not occurred in previous conflicts.

Can we expect cyberattacks associated with the conflict between Israel and Hamas? Can they affect the civilian population of the states involved? Or to the rest of the planet, if they spread? It is something that has been recently observed in the war in Ukraine, and has been revived after the attacks on Israel last weekend.

‘Hacktivism’ in the early days



The invasion of Ukraine was preceded by a time of hybrid threat in which Russia attempted to use cyberattacks to destabilize the Ukrainian government and break the trust of its population. It has nothing to do with what happened at the beginning of this war between Israel and Hamas, whose origins were completely different.

As far as cyber attacks are concerned, this has meant that the first ones that have been observed have already been after the declaration of war. Almost all of them have been attributed to hacktivist groups demanding peace or freedom for Palestine, almost always through denial of service attacks on Israeli government or media websites. Among these groups there are those associated with Islamic activism. But among them are also Killnet or Anonymous Sudan, both in the pro-Russian sphere.

The attacks that have been observed so far have not been massive nor have they had serious impacts; They have been more to attract attention and of a protest type. They have not been sophisticated either, but rather the typical brute force or flooding attacks that leave a server unable to provide service to its legitimate users, exhausting all its resources with a very high number of simultaneous requests that it is unable to attend to.

These attacks are not always completely idealistic. It must be taken into account that many of these groups are, or are affiliated with, cybercrime mafias, so they can use these types of initiatives to improve their reputation and advertise the services they offer to potential clients.

We will have to keep an eye on how these denials of service evolve in the future. Other groups are expected to join the offensive and Israeli defensive capabilities are expected to be affected, as many of its engineers, technologists and cybersecurity experts are being mobilized as army reservists.

Other impacts for the population



In the past, Hamas has been accused of distributing malicious versions of the Red Alert application, which people in Israel use to receive notifications about bombings and know when to go to shelter. In recent days, the AnonGhost group seems to have attacked this system again to cause chaos and confusion, but the details of this attack still need to be analyzed and it is not known what type of vulnerability, whether in the application or the platform, has been created. exploited. The impacts produced have been false alert messages and spam.

As for cyber attacks in the opposite direction, it does not seem that Israel or its sphere of influence will consider them essential in this war, in which a total siege of Gaza has been announced, blocking its supply of fuel, electricity and communications and that will imply a total blackout. The degree of physical destruction that the few technological infrastructures that functioned there are suffering makes the use of cyber attacks completely unnecessary.

As for the rest of the population, at the moment there has been no increase in attacks on critical infrastructure in other countries. But there is warning of the possibility that in the coming days the internet, and specifically social networks, will be flooded with very harsh videos, with torture or executions in real time. It is especially important to know this, above all, to protect minors and other people sensitive to this content that may affect their future development or mental health. It is not something we have faced many times in the past and we must be prepared.

Conclusions



In the context of this new war, cyberattacks do not seem to worry either side much, at least not in the current situation. For now, we can expect an increase in hacktivism in favor of Palestine, as well as successive campaigns of disinformation and chaos.

And more than ever it is worth remembering from here the recommendations of the Red Cross in relation to this activism carried out by civilians in scenarios of war and war conflicts. Any activity carried out from any point on the planet can affect an already punished population and complicate, even more so, a situation with a very difficult solution.

This article has been published in ‘The conversation‘.