Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Cyber ​​Attacks | The independent Russian media Meduza reports that it has been the target of severe attacks

March 12, 2024
Cyber ​​Attacks | The independent Russian media Meduza reports that it has been the target of severe attacks

According to the publication, the extraordinary attacks began around the time of Navalny's death.

Latvian The Russian news site Meduza, operating in exile in Riga, has been the target of the worst cyber attack to date, the site says. According to Medusa Russian authorities are responsible for the attack.

According to Meduza, it is about several attacks and they started by a Russian opposition politician To Alexei Navalny at the time of death. Navalnyi died under unclear circumstances in a prison camp in the Siberian city of Harp on February 16.

“The cyber attacks were the most powerful we have faced,” Meduza said.

According to Meduza, the site has been attacked countless times before. The attacks intensified after Russia launched its major attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

Helsingin Sanomat cooperates with Meduza by publishing its articles translated into Finnish.

