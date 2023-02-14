Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Cyber ​​Attacks | The airline SAS says it has been the target of a cyber attack

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Economic|Cyber ​​attacks

The website of the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT also crashed earlier on Tuesday.

14.2. 23:57

Carrier Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) tells Reuters that it was the target of a cyber attack on Tuesday evening.

SAS urged its customers not to use the company’s application. According to media reports, the company’s website crashed on Tuesday and customer information was leaked from the application.

According to the news agency TT, the customers who tried to log into the SAS application logged into the wrong user accounts, gaining access to the data of other customers.

Communications Director of SAS Karin Nyman told Reuters that the company is working to fix the problem.

“We are not able to say much more at this moment, because we are currently under attack,” Nyman commented to Reuters before midnight Finnish time.

However, the company later said it had fixed the problem.

Media information According to the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT’s website was also targeted by a cyber attack earlier on Tuesday, when its website was temporarily unavailable.

According to SVT, a group called Anonymous Sudan has said that they are behind the attack on SVT.

According to SVT, the group has told the messaging service Telegram that the Swedish media was under attack because of the burning of the Koran in Sweden.

