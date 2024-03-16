Cyber ​​Attacks | Swedish authorities were the target of cyberattacks more often than ever last year

The development has also been similar in Finland, says an expert at the Cyber ​​Security Center.

Swedish cyber attacks targeting authorities and key organizations in society increased strongly in 2023 compared to the previous year.

This is revealed by the Swedish Security Agency MSB published on Thursday, March 15 from the report.

In 2023, MSB received a total of 334 reports of online harassment. 96 of these were cyber attacks. The number of reported cyber attacks in 2021 and 2022 was 48 and 40, respectively.

Minister of Civil Defense of Sweden Carl-Oskar Bohlin said at the press conference that the situation is not expected to change. Instead, according to Bohlin, society must prepare for similar attacks even better.

CEO of MSB Charlotte Petri Gornitzka considers the increase in cases worrying. According to him, Sweden needs to increase information about cyber threats, especially among critical actors in society.

Swedish the spokesperson of the security police Säpo Adam Isaksson Samaran according to various cases of online harassment and cyber-attacks are constantly happening.

Säpo does not explain the development of the situation in great detail when it comes to organizations that are important for the safety of society. According to Isaksson Samara, however, the threats are growing at the same pace as the digitalization of society.

“Development requires that all organizations think more and more about protecting their systems,” Isaksson Samara says.

Swedish public radio SVT told at the beginning of March, that according to MSB's report, the majority of public organizations in Sweden do not meet the basic requirements for cyber security.

Traficom Cybersecurity Center's information security expert Matias Mesiän According to the report, cases of online harassment are also increasing in Finland.

Development is also influenced by the fact that organizations identify and report cyber attacks more actively than before.

The most serious cyberattacks are related to ransomware, of which approximately 30–40 are reported to the Cybersecurity Center each year.

For example, the Finnish software company Tietoevry had to January In Sweden, the target of an online attack with ransomware. The hacker group Akira was behind the attack. Swedish Svenska Dagbladet according to the group has been reported to have clear connections to Russia.

Mesian especially denial of service attacks have increased since last autumn. According to him, the most striking development during the 2020s has been the fact that denial-of-service attacks have become even more organized.

“They usually start in the morning and may end in the afternoon and seem like shifts. It's new,” Mesiä says.

In addition, according to Mesiä, so-called “hacktivists” study the pages of organizations and perform analysis work even more precisely with the aim of getting the pages to be taken down as efficiently as possible.

Organizations may not always even recognize an attack. The task of the Cybersecurity Center is, among other things, to distribute information and messages about attacks to organizations so that they can be prepared for them.

According to Mesiä, the most important thing is to communicate about various attacks. Harmful examples also put the issue on people's lips. According to the expert, it is a good thing in terms of increasing cyber awareness.