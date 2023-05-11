A new research study by the “Trends” Research and Consulting Center confirmed that cyber-attacks have become a major threat to the national security and economic stability of countries, indicating that many governments around the world have begun to attach great importance to the issue, and have adopted different strategies to confront these attacks, whose danger is increasing day by day. .

The study, titled “Enhancing Cybersecurity and Preserving National Security”, prepared by the Research and Studies Department at the Trends Center, stated that these strategies focus on improving cybersecurity capabilities, protecting critical infrastructure, enhancing international cooperation, and increasing public awareness and education on cyber threats. The study showed that while the threat of cyber-attacks continues to evolve and grow, countries have taken

Several countries in the world, in general, and the UAE in particular, have taken important steps to meet this challenge, which has made it possible to achieve remarkable successes in responding in an unprecedented way to the attacks that it was subjected to recently, as the attacks were completely repelled.

The study indicated that the countries of the world are keen to develop their capabilities in this aspect, and they are making great strides in this, while continuing to invest in cybersecurity measures and enhance cooperation, so that they can effectively defend against cyber threats and protect their digital assets, which ultimately contributes to creating A safer local and global digital landscape.

The study, which came within the research programs of the Trends Center in the field of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, indicated that these measures were created by the increasing dependence of countries, institutions and individuals on communication and technology services, as most sectors, institutions and governments in the world are witnessing a radical digital transformation. This necessitates preparation and preparation, attention to digital infrastructure and qualified human resources, and the application of the highest and highest security standards, especially in light of the increase in cyber attacks that aim to harm the national interests of some countries and public and private institutions.

The study reviewed several axes, namely, the importance of enhancing the cybersecurity of countries and how to measure it, and strategies to counter cyberattacks. recent attacks.