Of: Melissa Sperber, Lisa Klein, and Anna Maureen Bremer

Split

A cyber attack was carried out on the Heilbronn voice on Friday morning – with far-reaching consequences for the production. Subsidiaries of the voice media group are also affected. The police are investigating.

Due to a cyber attack, the systems of the Heilbronn Voice and other companies in the voice media group, including echo, RegioMail and voice press pressure, have been largely paralyzed since Friday morning. The media group has not been available since then – neither by telephone nor by e-mail. All systems are blocked until further notice and newspaper production and e-paper production are not possible.

An internal crisis team is investigating the processes together with the police and cyber experts. The alleged perpetrators are a well-known cyber criminal group. No ransom demand was received. The exact extent of the cyber attack is still unclear. It is currently not possible to say to what extent data from private and business customers will be affected. Defense and damage limitation are being worked on at full speed.

Reporting continues despite a cyber attack on the voice media group

on voice.de and echo24.de will continue to receive up-to-date reports on all upcoming appointments and events. In addition, a six-page emergency edition was produced together with the Brettener Woche in Bretten, which will be printed in Karlsruhe and distributed to all households in the city and district of Heilbronn and in the Hohenlohe district on Saturday.

We will keep you up to date on our homepage. Our service number can also be reached at 07131/615615.