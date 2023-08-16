A security incident -or data breach- costs an average company in Latin America almost 3.7 million dollars, while globally the figure increases to 4.4 million dollars.

According to Onesec, a company specializing in digital risk management, 16 percent of this damage is caused by a malicious email, while 15 percent occurs because a member of the organization lost a password.

“We are talking about 31 percent of the data breaches that are identified year after year are related to people,” said Carlos Quijas, Onesec’s director of Advanced Services.

Data from the latest report on the “Global Threat Landscape from FortiGuard Labs”, Fortinet’s threat intelligence and research organization, show that during the first half of 2023 Latin America and the Caribbean suffered more than 63 billion attempted cyberattacks.

Brazil received the most attempted attacks, with 23 billion; The second place at the regional level was Mexico, with more than 14 billion; followed by Venezuela, with 10 billion; Colombia, with 5 billion; and Chile, with 4 billion.

Quijas said that after finding faults from the staff, it was also due to the lack of specialized talent in the material, since globally there is a deficit of 3.4 million professionals, and in Mexico it is estimated that 203 thousand professionals are missing.

He said that even with the demand, it will not be possible to meet the needs of a company naturally or organically, so better tools must be available to face current challenges.

“If we think about the impact that an event of this type can generate in an organization, it seems to me that it may be an ideal case to be able to make an investment in leveraged protection measures with issues of information security and Artificial Intelligence,” he added. .

Within the framework of the Forum “Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence: the real challenge for the private initiative and government”, the manager pointed out that Artificial Intelligence can be a tool that allows companies to prevent a greater number of attacks.

For his part, Armando Tamez, director of Cloud Solution Architecture at Microsoft, commented that although Artificial Intelligence in terms of security can be a threat, in the right hands it helps to detect incidents.

“Today attacks are a business and the attacker does so because they have an economic benefit, so it is essential to have a risk analysis and define strategies that evolve because the attacks become increasingly sophisticated,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, José Luis Cisneros, president of the CISO Club, explained that AI can have a high degree of risk in the current moments of maturity, for example, through GPT Chat or in matters of facial or voice recognition, which generates a critical moment that can be very dangerous.

“There is no appropriate regulation and, on the other hand, ethical issues at the governmental level are a problem, and there is also the naivety of people who start asking questions of these Artificial Intelligence models, such as the GPT Chat.

They are practically making information public and revealing secrets that at any given time may be industrial; We are at a critical moment that can be dangerous,” he warned.