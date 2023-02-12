Dhe NATO became the target of a hacker attack on Sunday. A spokeswoman confirmed on the evening of the German Press Agency that cyber experts from the defense alliance were actively dealing with an incident that was affecting several websites.

Social networks like Twitter had previously said that pro-Russian activists had attacked the website of NATO’s Special Operations Headquarters (NSHQ). She was temporarily unavailable.

The Russian hacker group Killnet was named as a participant in the attack on social networks. The group was recently also associated with attacks on websites of the Bundestag, the police and critical infrastructure facilities in Germany.

NATO did not provide any further information on the incident in the evening. The spokeswoman said the alliance regularly deals with cyber incidents and takes the issue of cyber security very seriously.