Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Cyber ​​attack against European Parliament website after vote on Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2022
in World
The plenary passed a resolution declaring Russia a “terrorist-promoting” state.

The website of the European Parliament was under cyber attack on Wednesday, the spokesman for that institution announced, hours after the plenary approved a resolution declaring Russia a “promoter of terrorism” state.

(In context: European Parliament declares Russia a ‘promoter of terrorism’ country)

“The availability of the website [del Parlamento] it is currently affected from the outside due to high levels of traffic from the external network. This traffic is related to a DDOS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack event,” the spokesperson, Jaume Duch, tweeted.

(News in development. Expansion soon)

