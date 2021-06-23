When Presidents Biden and Putin were meeting, it was also about preventing war on the Internet. Even China must be responsible for that. What is the EU doing? A guest post.

D.he cybersecurity issue has been ubiquitous at the recent summits. Although there were no concrete agreements, one thing is clear: the conflict of values ​​between democracy and autocracy is deepening. And it is being carried out more and more in cyberspace. It remains to be seen whether this conflict will lead to a digital disaster or whether it can be steered in a constructive way. The realization seems to be growing, however, that a global cyber war should not be waged because it cannot be won. The pandemic has shown how dependent the world is on functioning networks. In this respect, it makes sense that Presidents Biden and Putin agreed in Geneva to start a cyber dialogue. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Chinese soon came along too. The Europeans would be involved in this negotiation architecture via the newly established EU-US Technology Council.

Expectations shouldn’t be too high. The contrasts are considerable and there is great mistrust. Since the mutual dependencies are, the options for action are limited. Achieving strategic stability in cyberspace is not unrealistic, but requires active, innovative and forward-looking diplomacy.