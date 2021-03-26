Cyber ​​security Cybercrime reported weakly reported to police – New guide advises companies to turn cybercrime into a low-threshold police case

The guide gives hands-on advice on how a company that has been the victim of a cybercrime should act.

Cybercrime is a police matter and you should prepare to be cybercrime. This is how the first Finnish company advises cybercrime investigation guide.

The guide, prepared by the Police University of Applied Sciences and Jyväskylä University of Applied Sciences, reviews for the first time how a company should prepare for a possible cybercrime and how to act when it hits the spot.

The guide provides concrete advice on how to report cybercrime to the police and how a company can help make a criminal investigation a success.

Cybercrime against companies rose to prominence at the end of last year. At that time, a hacking of the psychotherapy center Vastamo was revealed, where the patient data of thousands of people ended up in the hands of outsiders.

In the case of the answering machine there was a lot of public discussion about who knew about the crime, who was reported, and when.

Corporate in leadership, thoughts may not be at their brightest when the situation suspected of cybercrime is on.

“Companies clearly have information needs related to the pre-investigation of cybercrime. We hope that the guide responds to these needs and will help companies to consider reporting to the police as a viable option, as at the moment, unfortunately, the situation is that cybercrime is poorly reported, ”says the researcher. Anna Leppänen From the Police University of Applied Sciences.

“We hope that companies will consider reporting to the police in advance before a crime occurs, what their position is on it and how to deal with the situation if the crime hits.”

In the new the guide advises you to report a suspected crime to the police at a low threshold because in the online environment, traces evaporate quickly.

Cybercrime reporting also develops and directs police action. When the police have the right snapshot of cybercrime, they direct the right-sized resources to the investigation.

Besides, even a small crime that seems small may be able to be integrated into a larger international torture of crime, making it helpful in degrees.

There are several reasons why companies avoid reporting crimes. According to Leppänen, companies carefully weigh the potential benefits and disadvantages of reporting a crime.

“Many companies may fear the risk to their reputation when it becomes public that they have been subjected to cybercrime,” says Leppänen.

Some companies may also think that starting a criminal investigation is a burden on the company, as police investigators still have to be helped as the investigation progresses.

Failure to report can also be due to a lack of faith: there is no confidence that the police will be able to catch a criminal who may be operating from abroad.

“However, the police are the authority that has different means to make requests for information abroad and try to find out the identity of the suspect,” Leppänen reminds.

Companies It may also be confusing that in Finland, in addition to the police, there are other authorities that want to report cybercrime. However, different authorities have different perspectives.

For example, the scope of the Security Police includes serious threats to national security. The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, Traficom, again has a cybersecurity center, which maintains the information security snapshot and helps to investigate information security breaches.

In addition, the EDPS has his own role. Among other things, his office must be notified without delay of personal data cases which pose a risk to the exposed persons. This was the case, for example, in Vastamo’s data breach.