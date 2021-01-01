Highlights: Cyber ​​police busts thugs who run gas agency in Mumbai in Patna

Two arrested from Bihar, before that charges have also been arrested in West Bengal

Both the accused have been sent to police custody till 7 January

Sunil Mehrotra, Mumbai

The cyber police in Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai have busted a large racket of thugs in the name of getting a gas agency. Two people from Bihar have been arrested in this connection. The matter of two people being caught in West Bengal has also come to light. Two accused named Ravi Shankar Kumar and Dolly Sharma, arrested from Bihar, were produced in the Fort Court of Mumbai on Friday.

Although the Advocate of both Ajay Umapati Dubey alleged that both of them have been falsely implicated in this case, the cyber police produced evidence against both the accused in the court. After this, the court sent both of them to police custody till 7 January.

Both of them were arrested on the complaint of a person from Goregaon. On 2 November, when the complainant was watching the internet on his mobile, he got a link to the gas agency. When he opened the link, he found a phone number there. The complainant spoke on the phone. In it, they were told that a form would be found on the webpage concerned, write all personal information in it and send it.

3 lakh 66 thousand cheated from complainant

Instead of taking the agency, there was talk of the agency’s willing to invest about Rs 30 lakh, but the complainant was also told by the accused that they would get the loan easily to take this agency from the government. For this, they will have to transfer some amount online themselves. A total of Rs 3 lakh 66 thousand was sought from the complainant. He also transferred a few lakh rupees to an account number mentioned, but when he did not find any gas agency, he complained to the cyber police.

After this, Inspector Pramod Khopikar started the investigation and in this two accused were arrested on December 29 in Bihar. He was handed over by the court there to the Mumbai Police on a three-day transit remand. His fort appeared in court on Friday. The Mumbai Police expects many more arrests in this case.