The Genoese university and the defense giant are launching a second level master’s degree. A shower of scholarships from companies such as Rina, Inps, Sna, Softjam, Sababa security

Genoa – The IT experts who defend critical infrastructures from attacks are trained at the University of Genoa, in a second level master that has a shower of scholarships from companies: only Leonardo supports eight young unemployed graduates who will choose this specialization and Softjam spa, the Sigla group, Sababa Security and Rina Consulting line up with one bag each.