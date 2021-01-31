Any company is exposed to being attacked by cybercriminals. Of course, that they achieve their goal is another story. The digital environment offers important advantages, but, as if in one way, it also has another less friendly side. On this side are cyber attacks, which do not reach a ceiling and continue to grow year after year. In Spain, the cost of these threats is already estimated at 40 million euros, being SMEs the ones that suffer the most, according to the Hiscox ‘Cyberpreparation Report’.

For this reason, investing in cybersecurity is essential in business because the malicious environment changes rapidly and the capacity to do damage is increasing. In this regard, experts recommend being prepared to adopt preventive and reactive protection measures because, otherwise, your survival will be a matter of time.

It should be remembered that cybercriminals not only have their sights set on attacking large brands and multinationals, since any entity, regardless of its size and activity, can be the center of its target. In fact, data indicates that seven out of ten cyberattacks are targeted by SMEs.

However, the productive fabric is still not prepared to face the risks derived from the internet: more than 30% of Spanish SMEs only have basic security protocols and eight out of ten micro SMEs do not have the necessary solutions to face them. The good news is that the level of protection increases as the size of the companies increases.

In figures, the average cost to restore the activity of Spanish companies after a security breach is around 66,800 euros. The most common incidents come first with viruses or worms that account for 23% of attacks, followed by email fraud (21%) and ransonware for 19%.

The email inbox is one of the main weaknesses of Spanish SMEs, which access to download files or open ’emails’ with suspicious senders. Also, the experts propose, do not access public Wi-Fi networks, install an antivirus and its corresponding updates, and change passwords at least once a month.

According to this report, the estimated cost of 40 million euros is below reality, taking into account that not all victims of cyberattacks choose to report, for fear that their image will be harmed.