The State Public Employment Service (SEPE) is still blocked as a result of the cyber attack that he suffered last Tuesday. The body informs users in its Web page what is being the subject of a “security incident”, during which the availability of its information and communications systems has been affected. “Currently work is being done with the objective of restore priority services as soon as possible, among which is the Portal of the State Public Employment Service and then gradually the rest of citizen services, companies, benefit and employment offices”, Specifies the SEPE.

However, the collection of benefits that the system pays for unemployment or Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) it’s guaranteed. The SEPE highlights that payments are being made “normally” during the first week of this month.

New applications cannot be processed

On the other hand the “The real problem lies in the new features that new users want to request”, as explained by the Independent Central Trade Union and Officials (CSIF) to The world. And it is that the computer attack prevents, in addition to managing the previous appointments, to carry out the necessary steps for this recognition, as the SEPE workers affirm: impossible to manage and recognize economic rights that are derived from those requests by not being able to access any application “.

As a consequence, the application deadlines will not be able to count until the management system is fully restored. Hence eThese terms will be extended “in as many days as the applications are out of service”, say the SEPE and the Ministry of Labor in their social networks. “In no case will this situation affect the rights of applicants for benefits,” he insists.

There will be face-to-face and telephone attention

The SEPE explains that people who had previous appointment assigned For these days They must go to the offices that correspond to them at the scheduled time, since they remain open for face-to-face attention. In the event that some were closed, the SEPE would contact the affected person. People are also being served by telephone.