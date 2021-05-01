He was one of the most faithful collaborators of Adolf Hitler. It was nothing less than the voice of the Nazi regime and especially anti-Semitic propaganda. He was not willing to live after defeat. Joseph Goebbels committed suicide on May 1, 1945, with his wife Magda. Before, he killed his six children with cyanide.

“The world that comes after the Führer in national-socialism is a world not worth living in,” wrote the Nazi propaganda chief in the letter he left before taking his own life.

His name continues to be synonymous with the darkest of the regime responsible for the Holocaust, 76 years after his death.

Born on October 29, 1897 in Rheydt (North Rhine-Westphalia, near the Dutch border), he was the son of a Catholic family.

They were never rich and the boy always had a problem with his right foot that forced him from childhood to walk with a brace.

As a young man he studied Philosophy and in 1922 he received his doctorate. Then he started working as a journalist at the ‘Völkische Freiheit’, a nationalist magazine.

Goebbels joined the Nazi Party in 1928 at the same time as the Reichstag elections and in March 1933 Hitler appointed him Minister of Education and Propaganda.

Author of hate speech

From there Goebbels became the man who controlled in Nazi Germany everything that had to do with propaganda, education or the media and was in the first anti-Semitic decisions, such as the boycott launched of Jewish businesses on April 1, 1933.

Was always among the most radical of the Nazi regime and was key in the organization of the Night of the Broken Glass on November 9, 1938.

His massive anti-Jewish propaganda campaign was the basis for that night Nazi militants attacked thousands of Jews, their synagogues and their properties. They took more than 10,000 Jewish prisoners and killed 91.

During the Second World War he was always one of the closest people to Hitler.

He tried to maintain the fiction that Nazi Germany could win the war until the very end and continued to target the “enemies” of Nazism, mainly Jews and Bolsheviks, until the last minute.

His name was forever associated with the will of propaganda and communication of the hate-generating masses of totalitarian regimes.

The long journey of the body

Hitler committed suicide in his Berlin bunker on April 30, 1945. Right afterwards Goebblels attempted to negotiate with the Soviet Union a separate peace agreement from Moscow’s western allies. But he did not even get in touch with the Soviet military authorities already occupying Berlin.

On May 1, he committed suicide with his family. The few soldiers who surrounded him tried, as in the case of Hitler, to burn his body, but they did not succeed because they did not have gasoline.

On May 4 or 5, Goebbels’ remains were found by Soviet troops and they managed to identify him.

Then his remains and those of his family were moved to a forest in Rathenow and buried. After unearthing them and reburying them in a military barracks, the Soviets finally decided in 1970 to burn them and scatter his ashes in the Elbe River. They didn’t want there to be any place left that would serve as a pilgrimage for neo-Nazis.

Messages on the radio

Propaganda and total control of public information in Nazi Germany allowed Goebbels to maintain a level of tension in the German population sufficient to support the Nazi war adventures and their anti-Semitic measures. But not too exaggerated to cause riots and an atmosphere of chaos.

His propaganda was based on tools that were in full development at the time, such as radio. It also fully controlled the newspapers in circulation and the entire educational system. Their slogans were simple, powerful, and repetitive.

Radio was totally politicized and was the main tool for the dissemination of propaganda and hate. He also used cinema, theater, music or literature, but the main element was radio, of which Goebbels said: “It is the most modern and most important instrument of mass influence that exists.”

The goal of all that speech was the total control of the German population through anguish and fear.

