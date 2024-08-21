The origins of J1249+36 are still not entirely clear, astronomers hypothesize two possible scenarios. The first suggests that the celestial body could have been part of a binary system with a white dwarf, which exploded as a supernova, pushing the subdwarf star out of the Milky Way with incredible force. The alternative theorizes that the star could have been thrown away by a binary system of black holes within a globular cluster. Whatever the origin of this runaway starwhat is certain is that compared to the Sun which moves at about eight hundred thousand kilometres per hour, J1249+36 travels at more than double this figure. The discovery of this bizarre star occurred by chance thanks to the Backyard Worlds: Planet 9a project that involved over eighty thousand citizen volunteers to examine a large number of images from NASA’s WISE mission, with the aim of reporting any anomalies. The presence of this small star did not go unnoticed, and so J1249+36 was brought to the attention of astronomers.

This incredible speed was detected through imaging and spectroscopic analysis performed with the Keck telescope in Hawaii. Adam Burgasser, professor of astronomy at the University of California – San Diego, shared these exciting results at the 244th meeting of the American Astronomical Society. With a very small mass and low surface temperatures, J1249+36 is classified as an L-class star, one of the oldest in the Milky Way.. The star is destined to become a cosmic vagabondexploring intergalactic spaces outside our galaxy. INAF, (National Institute for Astrophysics) has published a video report that we report here

Image Credits Adam Makarenko / WM Keck Observatory.