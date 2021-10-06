The CVT (Cerebral Vein Thrombosis) is characterized by a genetic predisposition. This was declared by a research team from Royal Holloway, University of London, who identified the first genetic link of this rare form of stroke that mainly affects young people and mainly women.

With stroke remaining the third most common cause of death in the UK, these new findings offer the first evidence of genetic susceptibility to CVT, providing valuable information on this previously unknown disease.

There Research was published in the scientific journal Annals of Neurology.

CVT: some details on the study

CVT refers to a blood clot from a brain vein, which accounts for less than 1% of all stroke cases worldwide. Unlike the more common stroke which shows clots in the arteries of the brain, the severe pathology it is caused by clots in the veins of the brain, which eventually lead to blood leaking into the brain and causing the brain to swell. CVT can be potentially more fatal than the common form of stroke, especially in young patients, so preventing and predicting its onset is an important goal.

Although numerous risk factors have previously been reported as contributors to adult Cerebral Vein Thrombosis, its genetic basis has not been well understood. In this study, the researchers were able to identify the first chromosomal region strongly associated with a genetic susceptibility to CVT: the ABO gene, a gene that determines the status of the individual blood group.

In the new study, “Genome-wide association study identifies first locus associated with cerebral venous thrombosis susceptibility“, 882 Europeans diagnosed with CVT, and a control group of 1205 individuals of similar demographics without CVT, took part in the study of the genome.

By identifying an area of ​​the human genome that is strongly correlated with Cerebral Vein Thrombosis, the researchers revealed that this region more than doubles the likelihood of CVT.: a risk greater than any previously identified genetic risk marker. The researchers were also able to show that those with an AB blood group faced a 5.6 times greater risk of CVT, compared to those with blood type O.

Professor Pankaj Sharma, director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute at the Royal Holloway, University of London, he has declared: “CVT is a form of stroke that affects young people, especially women. Our 10-year work comes together in an international collaboration that has identified a risk factor, as simple as someone’s blood type, and represents an important step forward in predicting and understanding the mechanism of this illness”.

“It goes without saying that CVT has become public knowledge following its association with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. It remains to be seen whether an individual’s blood group status affects the risk of developing CVT following the vaccine. “

Cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) occurs when a blood clot forms in the venous sinuses of the brain. The clot prevents blood from leaking out of the brain. As a result, pressure builds up in the blood vessels. This can lead to swelling (edema) and bleeding (hemorrhage) in the brain. This condition may also be called cerebral synovial thrombosis.

This chain of events is part of a stroke that can occur in adults and children. It can also occur in infants and children in the womb. A stroke can damage the brain and central nervous system. It is a serious condition that requires immediate medical attention.

CVT is a rare form of stroke. It affects about 5 in 1 million people every year. The risk of this type of stroke in infants is greatest during the first month. Overall, around 3 out of 300,000 children and adolescents up to the age of 18 will be affected by a stroke.

CVST symptoms can vary, depending on where the blood clot is located. Responding quickly to these symptoms makes recovery more possible.

These are the physical symptoms that can occur: headache; blurred vision; fainting or loss of consciousness; loss of control over movement in one part of the body; Convulsions and Coma. People who have had any type of stroke recover better if they receive immediate treatment.