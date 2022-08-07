





US pharmacy giant CVS Health Corp is trying to buy Signify Health, a company that uses analytics and technology to help health plans, employers, physician groups and home care health systems. The information was provided by people familiar with the negotiations. Signify also offers health assessments for Medicare Advantage and other government-administered assistance plans. CVS’s objective with the transaction, according to the interlocutors, is to expand its home health services.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Signify Health has been seeking strategic alternatives for the business, including a sale. Initial bids are expected to take place next week and CVS is planning to place a bid, some of the sources said. CVS may face competition from other managed service providers and private equity firms, according to interlocutors.

It’s unclear whether either company will strike a deal with Signify, which now has a market cap of around $4.7 billion, after its shares soared on news of a potential sale.

For CVS, whose market value is $134 billion, a deal would help achieve its stated ambition to become an even greater provider of medical services. The company has already signaled that it hopes to reach an agreement that will help it in this regard by the end of the year.

The parent company of CVS pharmacies and health insurance operation Aetna, the company was eyeing a transaction with parent company One Medical, which operates primary care clinics, according to information from people familiar with the matter. However, Amazon agreed last month to buy One Medical for about $3.9 billion.

Signify went public in February 2021. Even after rising recently, its shares, which closed Friday at $19.87, are below the IPO price of $24. In July, the company said it planned to close one of its units, following changes to the government’s payment model, and focus on more profitable businesses.

New York-based private equity firm New Mountain Capital is an investor in Signify, having first supported the company in 2017. In 2019, New Mountain sold another industry firm, Equian LLC, to United Health Group for about $3.2 billion.







