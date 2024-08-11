Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/08/2024 – 8:33

The president of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), João Pedro Nascimento, said that the expectation is that the portability rule for investment funds will be finalized in the third quarter of the year. “Portability is the Pix of the capital market,” he compared, referring to the Central Bank’s instant value transfer system.

According to the executive, the current request for portability is made at the institution of origin, which would have little incentive to speed up and simplify the process. “The first approach is to simplify: request (portability) to the destination institution, not the institution of origin,” explained Nascimento.

Although he understands the new development as disruptive, Nascimento assesses that, in a ten-year horizon, the movement will be considered “timid”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.