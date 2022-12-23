The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) closed a R$1.38 million agreement with Camille Loyo Faria, former director of investor relations at Oi and TIM, to settle two lawsuits related to the disclosure of a material fact. The regulatory body of the capital market also rejected an agreement with Tang David, director of investor relations at Marfrig, for failures in communication on the day of the purchase of BRF.

The first accusation against Camille Faria, who was director of investor relations at Oi, was the late disclosure of the offer of Claro, Vivo and Tim for Oi’s mobile network. The operator’s material fact only came out on July 28, 2020, the day after the bidders informed the market about the offer.

In another case, the accusation was due to the absence of a material fact, in November last year, when it was reported that Telecom Italia, Tim’s controller, would have received an offer to purchase the Brazilian company. Faria was Tim’s director of investor relations at the time.

At the same meeting of the CVM Term of Commitment Committee, on Tuesday, the proposal by Marfrig’s investor relations director, Tang David, was rejected, accused of failures in communication during the purchase process of BRF, in May of the year past.

One accusation refers to the omission, in the communication to BRF, of the operations with derivatives contracted with JP Morgan. According to the Term of Commitment Opinion, the company clarified that the instruments were accessories to the financing operation signed with the bank. However, the Committee evaluated that this does not exempt communication.

In addition, Marfrig only published a material fact about the acquisition of BRF shares at 7:53 pm. The news about the operation ran since early, which evidenced leakage of information throughout the day, according to the report.

Tang proposed ending the process, without assumption of guilt, with a settlement of BRL 400,000, later raised to BRL 900,000. The executive stated that the offer “meets the preventive purpose of the institute, adequately guiding the conduct of participants in the securities market, as well as representing a timely and convenient commitment, considering that the alleged irregularities are not configured and there was no informational damage to the market”.

However, the Committee rejected the proposal. “In line with the Board’s guidelines, the proposals for the Term of Commitment must include an obligation that will have an important and visible paradigmatic effect on participants in the securities market, discouraging similar practices. 🇧🇷