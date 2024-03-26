Former CEO Sergio Rial responds to a lawsuit over possible errors in reporting the retailer's accounting deficit on January 11, 2023

The CVM (Securities Commission) board rejected this Tuesday (26.mar.2024) the agreement of R$1.3 million to close the investigations against the former president of Americans Sergio Rial, responsible for reporting the retailer's accounting deficit on January 11, 2023.

The former CEO responds to a lawsuit at the CVM due to possible failures in reporting the breach – Rial had taken command of the company on January 2, that is, just 9 days ago. At the time, the executive denied that he knew about the company's financial situation.

The procedure is protocol and serves for the applicant to present arguments seeking to convince members of the CVM board to accept what is offered.

To close agreements of this nature, it is customary for those under investigation to offer amounts to close the process. There are cases, however, in which the defendant also proposes to temporarily refrain from acting in the capital markets.

The CVM also rejected the proposed settlement of R$600,000 to close the case against João Guerra Duarte Neto, former director of investor relations at Americanas. Duarte is being investigated for allegedly not having disclosed in time the information that Rival had passed on to analysts.

However, the commission accepted the proposal of R$2.4 million to close the investigations against former director of investor relations Camille Loyo Faria. The CVM followed the opinion given by the CTC (Term of Commitment Committee) that there was no legal impediment to proceeding with the agreement.

ABOUT CVM

Created on December 7, 1976, the CVM is responsible for monitoring, establishing standards and developing the securities market in Brazil.

The CVM is investigating the Americanas case and is investigating whether there was use of privileged information and illegalities in the retailer's accounting, which had its judicial recovery plan approved on December 19, 2023. According to the company, the cash fraud amounted to R$ 25.2 billion.