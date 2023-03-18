Commission will analyze possible failures in disclosing information and remuneration paid to Sergio Rial, former CEO of the company

The CVM (Securities and Exchange Commission) said on Friday (17.Mar.2023) that it had opened 2 new administrative proceedings in the case of Americanas in the last week. The retailer is now the target of 12 actions in progress in the municipality.

In announcementthe CVM said it had collected testimonials from former company executives and said it was evaluating the content of documents and responses sent by Americanas.

According to the CVM, one of the new processes will “analyze any failure to disclose relevant information” by Americanas on proposals for capitalization and renegotiation of debts with creditors and on the assessment of the sale of assets.

The 2nd willanalyze any irregularities regarding the receipt by Sérgio Rial of remuneration paid by the company during the period between the announcement of his choice as CEO, in August 2022, and his effective investiture in the position, in January 2023.”

After Americanas announced accounting inconsistencies of BRL 20 billion on January 11, 2023, the CVM created a task force to investigate the retailer. The following superintendencies of the regulatory body are part of:

SEP (Relations with Companies);

SMI (Market Relations and Intermediaries);

SNC (Accounting Standards and Auditing);

SPS (Sanctional Processes);

SOI (Protection and Guidance for Investors);

SRE (Securities Registry);

SSE (Securitization).

“The CVM reiterates that, in the event that infringements are formally characterized, each of those responsible will be duly held responsible for the application and rigor of the law and to the extent applicable.”declared the commission. “Within the scope of its sphere of competence, the CVM will not tolerate illicit acts that threaten the health and proper functioning of the capital market.”

A Americans filed for judicial recovery at the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro). Here is the full announcement to the market (547 KB). The retailer said it had debts of R$ 43 billion.