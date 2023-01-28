Retailer directors sold shares on the Stock Exchange in 2022; minority shareholders question whether they knew about the tax loophole

The CVM (Securities and Exchange Commission) opened 2 investigations to investigate the hole in Americanas. One will investigate alleged irregularities in the use of privileged information, and the other, the retailer’s accounting.

On January 19, the commission had already announced the initiation of administrative proceedings to analyze the situation. The opening of inquiries indicates that internal investigations have advanced.

In announcement disclosed on Friday (27.jan.2023), the CVM said it will “investigate any irregularities” so much “in negotiations with assets issued by the company” how much “involving accounting information”, but gave no details.

The entity highlighted its role as “guarantee the efficient functioning of the Capital Market and the preservation of an environment conducive, safe and adhering to constitutional principles for all market agents, ensuring the protection of investors”.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

THE TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) accepted on January 19 the request for judicial recovery presented by Americanas.

On January 11, the company released a statement to the market informing a gap in accounting entries of around R$ 20 billion. The executive Sergio Rial resigned as CEO of the company, as did André Covre, director of Investor Relations. They had been with the company for 9 days. Here’s the full of the document (409 KB).

Rial said he did not know about Americanas’ financial situation. He said he decided to leave after realizing the situation. He replaced Miguel Gutierrez, who had been in charge since August 2020.

The CVM determines that there is an independent auditor for the balance sheets. Since October 2019, the PwC took on this role, replacing the KPMG. The company approved Americanas’ balance sheets without reservations for 2021. Power360 contacted PwC, which said it does not talk about customer cases. The space remains open.

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION

In addition to salary and bonuses, Americanas executives receive shares as a performance award. In 2022, they made a series of sales operations on the Exchange.

These movements led minority shareholders to question whether the retailer’s directors knew about the hole in the company’s accounts.

Bradesco obtained judicial authorization to access the computers of Americanas executives, but the company appealed.

JUDICIAL RECOVERY

Americanas’ judicial reorganization is the 4th largest in Brazil. Odebrecht leads as the company with the most money involved in a procedure of this nature, with BRL 80 billion in debt. 2nd place goes to Hey (R$ 65 billion) and the 3rd, with the Samarco (BRL 55 billion). Data were collected by Lara Martins Advogados and Mingrone e Brandariz.