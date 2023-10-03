Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2023 – 20:06

The Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) judged and sentenced, this Tuesday, the 3rd, those involved in the scheme of Cláudio José de Oliveira, the “King of Bitcoin”, to fines totaling R$48.1 million. The fraud was estimated at R$1.5 billion, as found by the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system).

Oliveira’s trial takes place just over a month after that of the “Bitcoin Pharaoh”, Glaidson Acacio dos Santos, whose fraud involved more than R$38 billion. The fines imposed on Santos, his wife and the company totaled R$102 million.

The “King of Bitcoin”, partner of Bitcurrency; Johnny Pablo dos Santos, director of Bitcurrency; Bitcurrency Moedas Digitais SA; and CLO Participações, a partner of Bitcurrency, were accused of carrying out a public offering of securities, without registration and without exemption. They did not present a defense in the case, only arguments contrary to the accusatory thesis, during the investigation.

Bitcurrency Moedas Digitais SA and CLO Participações received a fine of R$18.5 million. Oliveira was fined R$9.25 million. Santos, at R$1.85 million. The accused even proposed a Term of Commitment, without a financial offer, which was refused.

“The investigations that instructed PAS to sanction the administrative process began with the receipt by the CVM of complaints about the impossibility of withdrawals”, says the report by director João Accioly, rapporteur of the case. The CVM’s technical area concluded that Bitcurrency, without registration or exemption, would be publicly offering collective investment contracts.

In his vote, the reporting director highlighted that offering securities without registration or waiving them is a serious infraction. Accioly also highlighted aggravating factors in the case: the repeated practice of irregular conduct, the high loss to investors, the significant advantage obtained or intended by the offenders, and the existence of relevant damage to the image of the securities market.

The Federal Police busted the “King” scheme in July 2021, as part of Operation Daemon. At the time, Oliveira and four other people were arrested. During the investigation, luxury vehicles valued at R$2.5 million, jewelry and cash were seized, according to the PF.

Market manipulation

Also this Tuesday, the CVM Board sentenced Carlos Ozawa Junior to a fine of R$823,189.44 for manipulating asset prices in the securities market. According to investigations, Ozawa inserted artificial buy or sell orders with significant lots of shares, without the purpose of closing a deal (spoofing), between January 15 and November 28, 2016. He also carried out operations with the same investor (OMC ) who put pressure on both sides of the book, with buy and sell orders for various shares, attracting investors to execute the intended offers.