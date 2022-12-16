The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) sentenced PetroRio, controlled by Nelson Tanure, to a fine of BRL 400,000 for not disclosing that it acted in the same interest as another market participant, the Société Mondiale fund, in share purchase operations from Hi. Bridge Gestora de Recursos, manager of the fund, was sentenced to pay the same amount for omitting that the fund acted in the same interest as PetroRio.

The operations took place on the eve of Oi’s judicial recovery, in June 2016, and led Société Mondiale to reach a 6% stake in the telephone company’s share capital. With the shareholding position, the fund requested an extraordinary general meeting to exchange members of the board of directors.

PetroRio owned 89% of Société Mondiale’s equity, and the fund held 14% of PetroRio’s share capital, as per its portfolio composition statement. Furthermore, points out the report by the reporting director Flávia Perlingeiro, “the fund was administered and managed by Bridge, but the participation of NSRT Nelson Sequeiros Rodriguez Tanure was ‘clear’ as an articulator behind the fund’, as would be shown in a correspondence” .

According to the CVM, the defendants failed to comply with Instruction No. 358/2002, which obliges disclosure of the purpose of the stake and the target amount and when they act together and whether there is interest in changing the company’s control. It is a “serious infraction”, according to Perlingeiro’s vote.

The reporting director stressed that the rule has “the ability to reveal to the market possible changes in the power structure or in the administrative structure of publicly-held companies, including those of outstanding importance in relation to companies considered to have no defined controller or diffuse control.”

Influence on the structure

On June 15, 2016, five days before Oi disclosed that it would file for judicial recovery, Bridge notified Telephony of the acquisition of 4.75% of the voting capital and 10.90% of the preferred shares, totaling 5, 92% of the share capital. The acquisitions were made by the fund under its management.

Bridge also stated that the acquisition was not aimed at achieving a certain percentage of participation and that it had no intention of changing the composition of Oi’s control, whose share capital was dispersed. In the communication, Bridge also said that its objective was to influence Oi’s structure.

But it turned out that Bridge was the fund’s manager, so Nelson Tanure’s participation as the “articulator behind” the operation was “clear”. According to the report, “the media routinely publicized the fact that the Fund represented NSRT, and an article was published in which it was reported that “Société Mondiale represents the businessman NSRT, from the investment manager Bridge”, but the influence of NSRT was minimized in the petition presented by the Fund to the Judgment of the judicial reorganization, whose entirety was made available with the referred matter, referring to the shareholder as just “a member of its investment committee”.

Active participation

On July 7, the fund formally submitted a request to call an extraordinary meeting to exchange members of the board of directors. Despite not having signed the minutes of the meeting, on the 22nd of that month, Tanure was present and actively participated, according to the report. The minutes of the meeting indicate, among its shareholders, PetroRio and one of Tanure’s sons.

From when it started buying shares in Oi, the fund stopped presenting its portfolio composition statements, according to the CVM. In addition, he was not identified as a shareholder of PetroRio in his reference form, which indicates Bridge, as an investment fund manager, as the holder of 13% of the company’s shares. However, until April 2016, the fund’s portfolio composition statements indicated PetroRio as a “Linked company”.

It was also mentioned in the process that Nelson Queiroz Tanure, Tanure’s son, was identified in several articles as PetroRio’s project director and that the investment fund acted in his interest and that of PetroRio.

Days ago, the accused tried to end the case with a Term of Commitment of BRL 700,000, but on Tuesday the CVM board rejected the offer. It was the second time that the company tried to end the process with an agreement, which was initiated by the Superintendence of Relations with Companies of the municipality.

In the first offer of the Term of Commitment, the accused offered agreements of R$ 50 thousand (Bridge, which was previously called Única), R$ 200 thousand (Société Mondiale) and R$ 220 thousand (PetroRio). The CVM recommended improvement, raising the amounts to R$ 3 million (Bridge), R$ 2 million (Société Mondiale) and R$ 2 million (PetroRio).