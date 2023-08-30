Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/29/2023 – 22:59

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) fined BRL 102 million to Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as “Bitcoin Pharaoh”. The company GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia, Glaidson and Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Zerpa were each fined BRL 34 million for a public offering of securities without registration or exemption from the CVM. The company belongs to both.

They are prohibited for a period of 8 and a half years from acting, directly or indirectly, in any type of transaction in the securities market, as they are accused of fraud.

Glaidson Santos is imprisoned at the Federal Penitentiary of Catanduvas, in Paraná, where he was transferred in January of this year. He was arrested in August 2021, accused of operating a financial pyramid system involving digital currencies and causing damage to investors.