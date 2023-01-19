SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) announced the creation of a task force with several superintendencies to analyze the case of Americanas, which filed for bankruptcy on Thursday after an accounting breach of 20 billion reais.

The CVM stated that it is seeking cooperation with the Federal Police and the Federal Public Ministry in the case.

The capital market regulator also announced the creation of a channel to receive complaints – including anonymous ones – of irregularities involving the company.

The autarchy also opened another process – the seventh -, this one to investigate the performance of the credit risk rating agencies involving the retailer’s shares, whose judicial recovery includes debts of 43 billion reais.

Together, the areas of corporate relations, market relations, accounting standards and auditing, registration, investor protection, securitization and sanctioning processes will take care of the processes that have among current and former targets executives and reference shareholders.

(By Aluísio Alves)