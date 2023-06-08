Companies and industry analysts await the definitions of competences of the bodies that will take care of the segment

O central bank and the CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) should be responsible for regulating the legal framework of crypto assets, such as bitcoin, ethereum and tokens. This is what members of a seminar organized by the ABCrypto (Brazilian Association of Cryptoeconomics), held in Brasília, this Wednesday (7.jun.2023).

On June 20, the law that deals with the subject comes into force (No. 14,478/2022).

“We understand that the law leaves some steps to be completed – precisely by the decree. The main thing is the regulatory body and how its responsibility will work,” he said. Bernardo Srurpresident of ABCripto.

Murilo Portugal, Bitcoin Market adviser, explains that the Central Bank is responsible for monitoring the credit market. CVM, on the other hand, the securities. Crypto assets have these 2 sides.

There is an expectation among the sector that the Civil House will appoint the regulators.

The sector’s legal framework was approved in 2022 by Congress and sanctioned in December 2021, still in government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Senators present at the event said that the definition of rules for the sector gives more security to those who invest in this market.

Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ) – “Whoever resists will be trampled by technology”;

Soraya Thronicke (Brazil–MS Union) – “Technology is the instrument of the new generations […] We need to break down barriers.”

The subject of regulation gained strength with the discovery of several financial pyramids of people who use cryptocurrencies to defraud investments.

There was also the filing for bankruptcy of FTX in the United States, a company that became one of the largest cryptocurrency brokers on the planet.

On Monday, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission sued Binance, one of the largest exchanges in the market, for violating real estate rules.

For Portinho, Brazil has the power to avoid such problems with clear rules and property segregation. That is, brokers cannot use their equity in high-risk operations without the client’s consent.

Another measure advocated by the senator is to allow government bodies to have active crypto accounts – which is currently not allowed.

Among the duties of the regulatory body are:

authorize companies – to provide virtual asset services;

to provide virtual asset services; set compliance rules – with conditions for holding positions in statutory and contractual bodies in a virtual asset service provider;

with conditions for holding positions in statutory and contractual bodies in a virtual asset service provider; supervise – may cancel, ex officio or upon request, the authorizations of the sector;

may cancel, ex officio or upon request, the authorizations of the sector; exchange market – establish the hypotheses in which the activities will be included in the exchange market or must be subject to the regulation of Brazilian capital abroad and foreign capital in the country.

COMBAT THE PYRAMIDS

The new law also adds to the Penal Code the typification of “fraud in the provision of virtual asset services”, to be punished with imprisonment from 4 to 8 years and a fine.