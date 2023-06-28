Estadão Contenti

06/27/2023 – 5:53 pm

This Tuesday, the 27th, the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) acquitted the YDUQS Participações group and seven of its directors in a lawsuit for alleged non-compliance with the duty to keep documents related to the company’s administrative activities. Gilberto Teixeira de Castro, João Luis Tenreiro Barroso, Marcos de Oliveira Lemos, Miguel Filisbino Pereira de Paula, Pedro Jorge Guterres Quintans Graças, Rogério Frota Melzi and Virgílio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon were acquitted.

The rapporteur director, João Accioly, accompanied by the president João Pedro Nascimento and the director Flavia Perlingeiro, voted for the acquittal. Director Otto Lobo is on vacation.

The lawsuit originated from an investigation that investigated whether a former member of the Board of Directors of Estácio Participações SA (former name of YDUQS) had operated with privileged information and whether the company had complied with the legal obligation to keep documents related to management activities. .

According to the indictment, the former member of the board would have launched options to sell YDUQS shares on behalf of his wife in three trading sessions prior to the disclosure of the material fact that informed about Estácio’s third Share Buyback Program. The operation yielded BRL 5.538 million to the executive.

The accusation maintained that the executive would have had access to the information before the disclosure of the material fact, but the company was not able to inform the exact date on which the former board member would have discovered the information. Thus, the CVM decided to close the investigation against the executive and hold the statutory directors and YDUQS accountable for failing to observe the obligation to keep documents relating to the company’s management, for failing to present a magnetic file on the Governance Portal.

The Governance Portal was the company’s electronic system that made documents of interest to management available internally, including those relating to meetings. Each access to documents maintained by him would have a record including the user, date and time of access, which would make it possible to identify whether the then director would have had access to information about the repurchase program.

However, at the end of 2015, the Portal supplier was changed. Due to this change, there was no record of when the director learned about the Buyback Program.

YDUQS maintains that information about the exact date on which CZ became aware of the Buyback Program would be unnecessary, as he is a primary insider, a hypothesis in which the CVM Collegiate has been applying the presumption of knowledge of the relevant information.























