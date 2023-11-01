The practice involves the use of privileged information to operate in the financial market

On Tuesday (October 31, 2023), the CVM (Securities Commission) acquitted businessmen Joesley and Wesley Batista and J&F Investimentos of alleged manipulation of share prices with the improper use of privileged information in JBS business. The trial began on May 29 and has already majority had been formed for acquittal.

The sessions were interrupted after director Flávia Perlingeiro asked for a review (more time to analyze the process). On Tuesday (Oct 31), she cast her vote, ending the trial. Here’s the complete of the CVM statement (PDF – 224 Kb).

The process is part of a list of 3 actions opened after Joesley reported the former president Michel Temer (MDB), in May 2017. The content of a conversation between them was leaked and received a market reaction, causing the biggest drop ever recorded in the Ibovespa, known as Joesley Day. Read the report of the action produced by the director of the CVM and rapporteur of the case, Otto Lobo (PDF – 1 MB).

In his vote, Lobo argued that the information that a plea bargain was being studied was not confidential and had not yet been approved. Furthermore, he said that, at the time, the holding repurchased its shares to protect shares damaged by the Operation Weak Meat. Here’s the complete of the vote (PDF – 2 MB).

The businessmen were acquitted on 3 counts of insider trading (as the practice involving the use of privileged information to operate in the financial market is called). The decision was unanimous in one of the actions. In the other two, the score was 4 votes to 1 for acquittal. J&F Investimentos must pay a fine of R$500,000.”for having traded JBS shares during a period prohibited by virtue of the Share Buyback Program” from the company.

In a note, J&F Investimentos says that “the decision undoes an injustice, attests to the full functioning of institutions in Brazil and reaffirms the integrity of the operations of J&F group executives and companies in the financial market”.