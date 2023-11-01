Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/31/2023 – 21:55

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) acquitted this Tuesday, 31st, businessmen Joesley and Wesley Batista of three charges of insider trading (use of privileged information in negotiations), according to J&F Investimentos.

In May of this year, the body had already formed a majority in favor of the businessmen’s innocence, but a request for review postponed the end of the case. In one of the trials, the decision was unanimous, and in two by four votes to one.

The Batista brothers are shareholders of J&F Investimentos, which controls companies such as JBS, Banco Original, Eldorado Celulose, Âmbar Energia and Flora.

The process initiated by the CVM’s Superintendency of Business Relations (SEP) accused the two businessmen of voting to approve their own accounts in 2017.

In April of that year, they participated in the General Meeting of JBS and allegedly violated the Corporations Law (Law 6,404/76), which prohibits participation in deliberations “relating to the appraisal report of assets with which to contribute to the formation of share capital and relating to the approval of his accounts as a director, nor any others that may benefit him in a particular way, or in which he has a conflicting interest in the company”.

The businessmen had already tried to reach an agreement previously. But, in May last year, the CVM board rejected the joint proposal for a term of commitment of R$6 million, although the Term of Commitment Committee (CTC) recommended acceptance.

In a statement, J&F Investimentos stated that “the decision undoes an injustice and reaffirms the integrity of the operations of the executives and companies of the J&F group in the financial market”.